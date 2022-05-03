Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

3 May, 2022 01:40 AM 2 minutes to read

Unvaccinated permanent residents can return to New Zealand from Friday.

And Australian citizens who usually live in New Zealand will soon be able to have transtasman trips.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the changes this afternoon.

Unvaccinated citizens have been allowed to travel back to New Zealand since March 18 but permanent residents were excluded.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked several weeks ago at a Beehive press conference about unvaccinated permanent residents returning home.

At the time she said officials were still looking into it but some earlier risk assessments were the reason members of this group weren't allowed to return sooner.

Holly Atkinson, with her husband Fergus, found out while on an overseas trip that she'd be unable to return to NZ. Photo / Supplied

Unvaccinated residence visa holders have been unable to enter New Zealand since November last year.

Hipkins said changes announced today were due to high numbers of vaccinated Kiwis, combined with the Omicron variant's prevalence.

He said these factors reduced the risks to domestic healthcare systems.

"I acknowledge the difficulties some residents have faced in remaining overseas during this period and I am pleased we are able to make this change," Hipkins said.

The changes allow unvaccinated travellers holding a permanent resident visa or a resident visa, and Australian citizens usually living in New Zealand, to re-enter.

Last month, some unvaccinated permanent residents threatened to sue the Government for not letting them into the country.

Holly Atkinson, who is unvaccinated, found out during a trip in Africa that she wouldn't be able to return.

"My husband is an unvaccinated citizen and I am an unvaccinated permanent resident so he can get in but not me," Atkinson told the Herald at the time.

People flying to New Zealand after 11:59pm on May 5 must call the traveller declaration centre.

The numbers are +64 4 9315799 for international callers, 0800 359 269 for local callers, and 1800 359 269 if in Australia.

From Friday May 13 all unvaccinated New Zealand residence class visa holders will be able to complete traveller declarations online.

Hipkins said more possible adjustments to border settings were being considered.