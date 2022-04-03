18 Covid-related deaths were reported on Sunday. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

Cabinet will review the country's traffic light settings today after the deadliest week of the pandemic ended with significantly fewer new Covid-19 cases recorded.

Today is the last day vaccine passes are mandatory. And vaccine mandates will be limited to the health and disability, aged care, Corrections and border workforce sectors.

The removals of some pandemic health measures and changes to others are based largely on expectations the Omicron wave has peaked.

Last week was the deadliest of the pandemic, with 122 people dying.

New case numbers yesterday fell below 10,000 for the first time since February, but the Ministry of Health said lower testing and reporting was typical for weekends.

"It's also an important reminder to remain vigilant," the ministry said.

There were 690 people with Covid-19 in hospital, down from the 830 hospitalised on Friday.

People displeased about fumbling around with vaccine passes and the associated scanners can expect some relief this week.

From 11.59 tonight, the My Vaccine Pass is no longer compulsory, although individual businesses can still use the system if they want to.

The ministry said with pass restrictions easing, it was important for people to keep following public health advice to stay at home if feeling unwell.

This week will bring changes to the strictest traffic light setting, with indoor capacity limits under red settings increased from 100 to 200, and outdoor capacity limits removed.

The less strict orange settings have a requirement for workers to wear masks at indoor events but do not have gathering limits.

"If the trends we're seeing continue in Auckland, I think a move to orange would be reasonable," Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said.

Cabinet will discuss related proposals today, ahead of the 4pm post-Cabinet press conference.

Older and younger New Zealanders are at odds over the decision to remove vaccine mandates, according to one new poll.

Research New Zealand found almost double the number of respondents aged 55 and above were unhappy with the decision compared with younger respondents.

Among adults under 35 years old, 44 per cent were happy or very happy with the scrapping of passes and wind-down of mandates.

But only 28 per cent of people 55 and older were so enthusiastic about the changes.

The latest poll from the private company was a shift from a mid-February Research New Zealand survey.

In that poll, adults younger than 35 were more likely than their elders to change social behaviours in response to Omicron.

In the newer poll, 56 per cent of all respondents thought the upcoming changes would be good for the economy.

More than two-thirds of respondents were worried scaling back mandates would cause vulnerable people to be at greater risk of catching Omicron.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 18 more people with Covid-19 had died. One of those was in their 30s but all the others were more than 60 years old.

The Covid-19 deaths recorded last week brought the total number of publicly reported deaths with the virus to 396.

The new health data emerged amid concerns a new Covid variant could spread for weeks undetected in New Zealand, due to "patchy" genomic surveillance amid the Omicron wave.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch raised issues about the oversight and sequencing.

While laboratories were trying to sequence virtually every case in our elimination era, high Omicron infection numbers mean just a fraction of samples were being analysed now.

Welch said geographic coverage was particularly patchy at present.

"So, there might be a new variant in some DHB area that's putting people in hospital and making them sicker, but we don't know about it yet," he said.

"The other risk is cases coming across the border. We could be looking at a recombination event that occurs overseas and gives the virus an advantage that leads to a new variant."

The Ministry of Health said with new community cases in the thousands and many being self-reported through rapid tests it was no longer possible to sequence every case.