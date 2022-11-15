Director-General and lead of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old, Ministry of Health Chief Science Advisor Dr Ian Town and Te Whatu Ora Interim National Medical Director Dr Pete Watson give a COVID-19 update. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials are to give the first Covid-19 press conference in nearly two months as the third Omicron wave continues to surge to the highest level since August.

The press conference will see deputy director general of health Dr Andrew Old, Ministry of Health chief science advisor Dr Ian Town and Te Whatu Ora interim national medical director Dr Pete Watson address media at Middlemore Hospital.

It comes as 21,595 new community cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past week and 56 virus-related deaths, bringing the current death tally to 2490. Most people have died this year.

As of Sunday there were 325 people needing hospital-level care with seven in intensive care units across New Zealand.

Yesterday there were more than 4282 new daily cases of Covid - the highest reported number of infections in three months.

Earlier today the parliamentary health select committee, meeting to look at extending Covid-19 regulations, heard an alternative to the Government’s MIQ allocation system for overseas New Zealanders was yet to be finalised, despite the High Court ruling in April that the system had operated “unjustly”.

It has prompted concerns New Zealand would not be ready to utilise an improved framework should MIQ be required in the future.

It was also confirmed those who had been disadvantaged by the allocation system had the option to seek compensation with the Crown.

The allocation system, also known as the MIQ lottery system, was implemented to allow Kiwis overseas to book a room to isolate or quarantine in on their return to New Zealand to reduce the chance of Covid-19 transmission.

The system faced regular criticism for its inability to effectively prioritise those most in need of returning to New Zealand.

One of the most reported cases was that of journalist Charlotte Bellis, who was initially refused an emergency MIQ spot, despite being stuck in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan while pregnant. She was eventually granted an emergency spot after mounting public pressure.

In April, the High Court found that the MIQ system didn’t allow for individual circumstances to be considered and prioritised, and examples of extreme delays were not prioritised.

Justice Jillian Mallon said the Government had failed to show why an online system couldn’t have prioritised New Zealand citizens or those who had faced significant delay.

“The emergency allocation process as it operated was an inadequate method of seeking to ensure that New Zealanders could return if they were facing unreasonable delays or had a need to return that warranted priority,” she said in April.

“It was inevitable that the system would operate unjustly in some individual cases because of this.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall appeared before the health select committee this morning to argue the case for continuing the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act through to May 13, 2023.

In responding to a question from National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti, Verrall said April’s court ruling did not include another “obvious solution” to the “very difficult” problem posed by MIQ allocations and policy work was ongoing in that area.

“We do continue to have officials working on preparedness for any future variants and incorporating the findings of the court into how a future allocation system might work,” she told committee members.

“The search for a better solution is one that needs to continue to be worked on should it ever be needed again.”

Reti, speaking to the Herald after the committee meeting, said the apparent lack of progress was disappointing.

“If things start to progress and we need to activate closed borders, that policy needs to be in place.

“Would we prioritise for essential services, would we prioritise for illness, would we prioritise family over tourists? None of this is epiphanous and one would have thought that work was already done before the [High Court] case was concluded, but it’s clearly not complete here today.”

Reti believed a new system should be developed with full public input through an expedited select committee process to ensure it was completed quickly.

In the circumstance a MIQ allocation system was required immediately, it was understood the system found to be unjust would not be re-introduced in its same form.

In a Quarantine and Isolation Capability Readiness Plan, published by the Ministry of Business of Innovation and Employment in August, it said the system’s functionality would be reviewed to ensure it was “in line with recommendations at the end of MIQ”.

During the committee meeting, Reti asked Verrall what options people had to seek compensation from the Government if they had been disadvantaged by the MIQ allocation system.

One of Verrall’s advisors indicated compensation claims could be raised individually with the Crown.

Reti, speaking to the Herald, said he had been contacted by a person whose citizenship had been compromised by their inability to return to New Zealand after leaving to attend to a sick relative and being unable to secure a MIQ spot.

He said the person’s predicament was currently being presided over by Immigration New Zealand but should they not be successful, Reti indicated he could assist them through the pathway referenced by Verrall’s advisor.

Speaking to New Zealand’s current Covid-19 situation, Verrall said the situation remained uncertain, given the mix of subvariants observed globally.

She referenced the 21,595 new cases from the past week, but noted a potential slowing in the rate of increase of cases.