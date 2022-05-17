Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins briefing on the Covid-19 Response and the future of the Covid-19 Response Act.

Chris Hipkins is expected to provide a briefing on the Covid-19 Response and the future of pandemic response laws this morning.

The Covid-19 Response Minister is expected to address the health select committee shortly but it's not immediately clear if part or all of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 might lapse or be amended.

Changes to pre-departure testing are likely and the Crown is unlikely to appeal the Grounded Kiwis court ruling that found that narrow emergency criteria meant New Zealanders' rights to re-enter the country was infringed.

The Response Act will not extend beyond May 13 next year but can be repealed sooner.

Hipkins said it was unlikely the Crown would appeal the decision in which the High Court found largely in favour of Grounded Kiwis.

Justice Jillian Mallon in April found that although MIQ was a critical component of the Government's elimination strategy, the combination of the virtual lobby and narrow emergency criteria meant New Zealanders' rights to re-enter the country was infringed.

Hipkins also said a review of the Covid-19 response was likely but the exact nature of that review was to be determined.

"For public confidence though, it'll need to have a good degree of independence."

He said Royal Commissions could go on for a very long time and consume vast resources.

"The most concerning new variant for us is one that would send us back to square one."

Hipkins said such a variant - impervious to vaccines and highly lethal - was unlikely.

"But we have to be able to plan for all of those."

Act leader David Seymour asked Hipkins what the goal of the pandemic response was now, which Hipkins said was still to reduce hospitalisations and mortality.

He said some recent advice suggested reducing isolation periods from seven days to five could lead to infected people passing on Covid-19 to 33 per cent more people.

Much of the advice for the overall pandemic response was based on statistical modelling, Hipkins added.

"But some of those numbers may well be shifting."

Te Pāti Māori today said the pandemic response was largely successful and should provide a template for future Government initiatives in terms of devolving more decision-making.

"The devolution of Covid funding to Māori to lead our own solutions highlighted that all we need to succeed is for the Crown to step out of the way," co-leader Rawiri Waititi said.

More than a million Kiwis have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, although some experts think the actual number of infections is double that number.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield last week said probably only half of the country's Covid infections were likely being reported.