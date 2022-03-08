US slaps Russia with oil, gas and energy sanctions, Covid infected healthcare staff can return to work and local councils may still have a voice in the Three Waters Reform in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Covid-19 Response Minister will soon discuss the latest on the Omicron outbreak and rapid tests for schools.

Chris Hipkins is expected to address media at 1pm, one day after New Zealand recorded almost 24,000 new cases and as confirmed active cases overall reached 192,228.

Public health expert Dr Nick Wilson said true case numbers were probably three to five times higher, but hospital case numbers were more important than overall cases anyway.

Omicron is now thought to be responsible for virtually all new cases, surpassing its less infectious but more severe Delta predecessor.

Hipkins is expected to discuss the use of rapid antigen tests at schools.

Some schools have tried to be proactive about getting rapid tests to protect staff and students.

But only 11 rapid test types are approved for use in New Zealand, compared with more than 30 in Australia.

As the Herald on Sunday reported, Auckland Grammar School had a batch of rapid tests seized and sent back to Australia.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the possible sale of positive rapid antigen tests on social media.

An Otago Facebook group user appeared to hawk the tests saying: ''Have you been overworked due to high demand and short staff? Feel like a 10-day break?

"Well have I got the deal for you, 4 positive tests for sale (aka get out of jail free cards)."

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said offering to sell or selling positive test results was tantamount to fraud and damaging to New Zealand's faith in the testing system.

Just as Omicron has displaced or surpassed Delta, an Omicron subtype now appears to be taking over from another.

The BA.2 subtype seems to be gaining the ascendancy – but a virologist says it's still not clear if it causes worse infection.

University of Otago virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan said any suggestion of greater disease severity with BA.2 wasn't translating to real-world observations. Photo / Supplied

Otago University virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan said any suggestion of greater disease severity with BA.2 wasn't translating to real-world observations.

"I think it would be sensible to say that, if BA.2 was more severe, we would be seeing that play out because we know BA.2 has increased worldwide, and is now dominant in a lot of countries," she said.

Australian epidemiologist Jodie McVernon yesterday told a business summit Omicron will bounce back over winter in a population whose virus defences have begun to wane.