Covid-19 Omicron: New strain's surge expected to influence 2pm announcement

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins gives Covid-19 update

The country will learn this afternoon how the Government plans to manage risks from the emerging Omicron variant.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to announce decisions at 2pm today, as discussions focus on booster shots and possible changes to MIQ.

That comes as only 28 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported today - with no new cases of Omicron at the border.

New Zealand still has 22 cases of the Omicron variant which have been picked up in MIQ in recent days - all remain in isolation.

Of today's community cases, 21 are in Auckland, five are in the Bay of Plenty and two are in Taranaki.

Cabinet met yesterday to consider ways to reduce the risk of Omicron entering the community.

That could result in a reversal of the decision to scrap compulsory MIQ for fully-vaccinated New Zealanders returning from Australia. That change had been scheduled to start from mid-January.

An announcement could also be made this afternoon about whether and when to start vaccinations for 5-11 year olds.

On Thursday, Medsafe gave preliminary approval for the Pfizer rollout to children.

It's also possible today that travel restrictions for so-called "very high-risk countries" may be scrapped, or some countries removed from the list.

Only Papua New Guinea and nine southern African nations are on that list, but Omicron is now all over the world.

Flight crew at Sydney Airport. New South Wales confirmed more than 2,500 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Photo / AP, Mark Baker

Omicron was first detected in Botswana and South Africa. Those countries and seven others in Africa are still considered very high-risk.

The new variant is so widespread, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday told a press conference: "Omicron is everywhere".

It was also revealed on Tuesday that a person with Omicron went through MIQ, recovered and was out in the community before the Ministry of Health even knew they had the country's first known case of the more transmissible variant.

MoH says the person had recovered and was no longer infectious when they were released.

It's understood discussion about managing travel with New South Wales has also been under way.

On Sunday, NSW confirmed 2566 new coronavirus infections.

Sydney-based clinical immunologist Dr Dan Suan said NSW was "sleepwalking into an Omicron disaster" if no changes were made to curb infections.

"We risk turning Christmas Day into a simultaneous super spreader event all across Sydney in thousands of houses," he said in a Facebook video.

Decisions on whether to reduce the current six-month gap before vaccination booster shots are also expected.

Several other countries have reduced the gap to four to five months.

The first case of Omicron was reported in New Zealand five days ago. But today RNZ revealed the case actually arrived on December 7 from London via Singapore.

Omicron appeared to spread faster than the Delta variant, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

Initial reports suggest Omicron causes less severe illness than Delta.

But more cases, even with a less severe strain, could still lead to more hospitalisations, World Health Organisation epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said last week.

The variant's rapid spread has led to some countries and territories implementing or renewing restrictions.

Quebec will close schools, bars, gyms, spas and casinos, CNN reported today.

The Netherlands has closed all non-essential shops, bars and restaurants until mid-January, the Wall Street Journal reported.

And Germany has banned the arrival of non-citizens and non-residents from Britain.