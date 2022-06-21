Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid-19 Omicron: Benefit fraud prosecutions plummet, overpayments drop from $50 million to $3.5m under Labour

5 minutes to read
The Ministry of Social Development has adopted an "early intervention" approach to benefit fraud and it has had dramatic effects. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Social Development has adopted an "early intervention" approach to benefit fraud and it has had dramatic effects. Photo / Bevan Conley

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The number of people prosecuted for benefit fraud has plummeted since Labour came into government while overpayments dropped from nearly $50 million to just $3.5m.

The Ministry of Social Development says the dramatic reductions are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.