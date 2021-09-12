Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The 'handful' of cases likely to extend current alert level settings for everyone

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will listen to the latest advice from director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today before Cabinet decides any alert level changes. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will listen to the latest advice from director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today before Cabinet decides any alert level changes. Photo / Pool

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS:

Anyone in New Zealand hoping for a change in alert levels this week is likely to be disappointed.

That goes for Aucklanders as well as Southerners.

The four cases who visited Middlemore have changed the outlook from last week, when modelling indicated a slim chance of no more spread outside of people's bubbles by this week.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid