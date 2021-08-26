Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Level 3 outside Auckland ripe for the choosing - but carries political risks

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs

ANALYSIS

There are many signs that it's safe enough to move the country outside Auckland to alert level 3 from Saturday.

But blind spots remain, the largest being the thousands of close contacts who have yet to be interviewed.

Cabinet ministers will be hoping to see similar signs today as they did yesterday.

There is still no sign that there is any more than one chain of transmission, and while daily cases hit a new high yesterday, this was more or less the same number as the previous day.

All but two were in Auckland, and the two cases in Wellington were already in isolation.

There are signs the lockdown is working, with only three new locations of interest yesterday - one of which was from pre-lockdown. A further sign would be case numbers levelling off in coming days.

No positive wastewater results have emerged anywhere in the country where known cases haven't already been, and testing levels across communities remain high.

There is no evidence so far of post-lockdown transmission outside of anyone's bubble.

And only three cases so far have been essential workers, including two nurses and one supermarket worker. Two of them were not infected in the workplace, while the case of the Middlemore nurse remains under investigation.

‌

The Cabinet will mull over Auckland's fate on Monday, but Wellington may already be in the Covid clear.

The last location of interest posted in Wellington was from a whole week ago, and all of the cases in previous days were already in isolation.

And there's still a relatively small number of contacts in the South Island - at least 358 as of 8am yesterday, including 109 in the Southern DHB region, 193 in Canterbury, 36 in Nelson-Marlborough, 13 in South Canterbury and less than 10 in West Coast DHB region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's chief concern will be the 8647 contacts - most of them close contacts - that have yet to be formally contacted.

Then there are the higher-risk close contacts, including those who live or work with known cases. The ministry hasn't given an update on how many are still being sought, but on Wednesday it was 61 people.

Some of them may have a connection to one of the six sub-clusters or one of the 13 locations of interest where transmission appears to have occurred.

If so, they will have a higher chance of testing positive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will be part of Cabinet discussions about alert level changes outside of Auckland today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some of them might be essential workers, or might have been doing a household's grocery shopping, which would suggest infectious people have been in the community during lockdown.

Some might have no connection to the existing cluster, which would indicate a whole new chain of transmission that needed to be encircled.

Contact tracing is also continuing at pace, and the Cabinet could decide to build a fuller picture by keeping level 4 over the weekend until all the close contacts can be interviewed.

The Cabinet could also make an in-principle decision to move non-Aucklanders to level 3 from Saturday on the condition that most of them will have been reached by then - with no red flags raised.

Delta has changed the equation, too. Previously level 3 was strict enough to see case numbers continue to shrink in an outbreak.

The tourist town of Queenstown is looking much like a ghost town after the Government put the country into a level 4 lockdown. Photo / George Heard

But experts have said repeatedly that level 3 - with bubbles expanded to include close family or caregivers, as well as weddings or funerals allowed for up to 10 people - can't contain Delta.

It's so contagious that it can jump from expanded bubble to expanded bubble at an R0 rate greater than one, meaning the transmission chain keeps growing.

When she does sign off a level 3 move, Ardern will want to be very confident of zero Delta cases outside of Auckland that aren't already in isolation.

She would also want Auckland's borders to be patrolled well enough to ensure the virus doesn't leak out again.

Her judgment on alert level decisions so far has almost always been on the money, but there is more at stake than how hard it is on communities to be given more freedoms, only to be thrown back into level 4 soon afterwards.

Getting it wrong - as she did in February, when Auckland yoyo'ed between alert levels - would also carry the political cost of another black mark on her record.