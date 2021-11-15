Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Labour's Kieran McAnulty raises concerns about MPs' safety as anti-vaxx anger rises

PM Jacinda Ardern on security for MPs after threats from anti-vaxxers. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour's whip Kieran McAnulty has asked Parliamentary Service to review security for MPs, saying he was concerned about the escalation in anger over vaccinations and mandates.

Video clips of McAnulty being confronted angrily about the vaccinations and the mandates were posted on social media over the weekend. McAnulty was outside his mobile electorate office in Masterton at the time.

McAnulty said he had not experienced that level of animosity before and had not expected it.

"But after the protest [at Parliament] on Tuesday, I think everyone needs to be aware that things are starting to escalate a bit."

He said he had received threats online after the clips were posted, and would be talking to MPs from all parties, and Parliamentary security about what steps could be taken to better ensure MPs' safety.

"It's not just our caucus, it's for members across the board.

"There's no doubt in my mind that things have escalated now, so let's take it seriously."

McAnulty said he had not gone to police about the weekend's altercation or any subsequent threats, but said security recommended it, he would consider it.

"I've never received death threats before so it is pretty confronting, but I'd like some further advice as to how serious it is or whether it's just people who are getting a bit wound up."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had faced protests on her visits to regions including Northland and Whanganui, as well as a stream of anti-vaxx and anti-mandate commenters on her social media pages. She believed it was a "very small group".

"For me, there's probably a fairly consistent set of people who are unhappy at the mere existence of a Prime Minister.

"What I do think we're seeing at the moment is a period where there is a group who are unhappy at some of the decisions that are being made," Ardern added.

"Similar groups have been unhappy about prior decisions, even before Covid came along.

"It's not just about us. It's about those that genuinely may be targeted, but it is by a very small group. There will always be some disgruntlement."

McAnulty said he had not been worried about his safety at the time of the Masterton exchange, and said others on that day had simply wanted to have a discussion.

"But comments I've had subsequently online are a bit of a worry. I'm not too worried about that bloke in particular, but those who believe the rubbish that he's talking about and are then potentially willing to act on it, I think we need to take that seriously."

He said MPs were visible targets, and he had received threats to his face and online. "It's pretty confronting. There's no need to overreact but we have to take it seriously."

MPs could already use Parliamentary funding to have security systems installed in their family homes, and he believed that should be extended to their Wellington residences.

"Just the reality of that is that many MPs rent in Wellington and we don't know how many previous tenants there have been who could still have keys, those sorts of things."

He said MPs also parked their branded cars outside their homes, so it could be easy to work out where they lived.

