Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 198 new cases in the community

November 18 2021 Deputy PM Grant Robertson spent the day speaking with Auckland businesses about the next steps for the region and the country. There has been frustration but he has not heard much anger, Robertson said.

There are 198 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - 152 of those cases, or more than three-quarters, were in Auckland.

There are 76 people in hospital and six in intensive care units. The average age of people with Covid-19 is 50.

New cases have also been confirmed in Northland, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa and Canterbury. A case announced yesterday in the Bay of Plenty was officially added to today's figures.

More than 20,000 people were vaccinated yesterday. Most of those were second doses and 6,635 first doses were administered.

Wellington case

A weak positive result has been returned from a person in Wellington but it is under investigation because the viral load is low.

This was for an essential worker from Auckland working in the city. The result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection. The worker is having a repeat test today and follow-up with the workplace includes tests of co-workers.

It's understood the person, a construction worker, was working on the Omāroro Reservoir project in Wellington and the site has been temporarily closed. Wellington Water has been approached for comment.

Lakes cases

The Ministry of Health announced two new cases in the Lakes DHB area.

One case is in Taupō and is a household contact of a known case. Those cases are self-isolating at home.

The second case being reported today in the Lakes district is still under investigation. The person might live outside the region, the Ministry said.

Today's update also follows a meeting between Robertson and Auckland business leaders, and Health Minister Andrew Little's predictions of possible Covid-19 local summer surges.

It also comes as the chair of Far North iwi Ngāti Kahu voiced serious concerns over the consequences of opening Auckland's northern border. The border will open to fully vaccinated people and those with negative Covid-19 test results at 11.59pm on December 14.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett told the Herald a business leaders' meeting with Robertson included talk about which shops were still closed, and why.

Some barbers in Auckland reported a surge of interest today after a TV news report suggested some hairdressers could be given the ability to open under a trial next week.

Barnett told the Herald business leaders identified hairdressers as an anomaly, but weren't given any indication that an exception to salons or barbers would be granted.

On November 29, the Government is expected to announce more details around New Zealand's shift from the alert level system to the traffic light model.

Opposition leader Judith Collins has panned the Government's strategy, calling it an announcement about an announcement, and an invitation to chaos.

Barnett told the Herald he expected the country to move into the traffic light system probably 24-48 hours after Cabinet meets on Monday week.

He imagined the Government wasn't keen on providing the transition date yet because administrative, paperwork or logistical issues still had to be ironed out.

But he said business would still prefer to get a firm date now, rather than on the 29th.

"The reason that it would be [better] is that people have got to organise staff, they've probably got to organise home care, they've probably got to organise stock."

Health Minister Andrew Little said today up to 16,000 new cases a week could emerge in New Zealand in a worst-case scenario.

Little told the Herald that Covid-19 would move through the country, with cases spiking in one place then subsiding, before jumping in another region.

"That's why it's important each DHB and each group of DHBs on a regional basis are equipped to be geared up," the Health Minister added.

Meanwhile, some Māori leaders in Northland are worried the border opening in mid-December will put local communities at risk of getting sick - or worse.

"Te Tai Tokerau will not be the collateral damage - you might as well send body bags," Professor Mākere Mutu told Māori Television.

As of Thursday, just 58 per cent of the eligible Māori population in Northland was fully vaccinated.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai has also said some iwi leaders expressed worries the border opening would expose already vulnerable communities to Covid-19 risks.