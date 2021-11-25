Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 173 new cases in the community

Focus Live: Grant Robertson and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

There are 173 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

Of those cases, 154 are in Auckland, 15 are in the Waikato, one is in Northland, two are in the Bay of Plenty and one is in Lakes DHB. There is also a case in Canterbury but who was already in isolation.

Northland's one new case is a child who is linked to an Auckland case who has been isolating.

There are 78 people in hospital including seven in ICU - 75 are in Auckland and three are in Waikato.

More than 2 million vaccine passes have now been issued. Other ways to retrieve a pass have also been introduced, including going to certain pharmacies.

Speaking with media, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the Pfizer vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing deaths. She noted the surge in Europe, where many countries were reintroducing public health measures.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said 13 DHBs had now hit 90 per cent first dose coverage of the eligible population.

"These are all fantastic achievements. More DHBs are closing in on the 90 per cent first dose mark," he said. Only 19,408 more first doses were needed for all DHBs to hit the mark.

Robertson said bookings were now open for booster shots, which will begin from November 29. Healthcare and border workers were prioritised, given they were the first in line. Bookings were also now open for AstraZeneca.

Asked about Sir Brian Roche's report about the lack of preparedness for Delta, Robertson said the health system was continuously preparing for outbreaks.

"Mr Roche's job is to present us with free and frank assessment," Robertson said. "He's entitled to his view."

He said the Government had taken the report to DHBs to continue to improve the response.

"We can say we were prepared because as a country you can see we managed to minimise and slow the spread of Delta."

On Monday the Government would say more about the traffic light system areas. The new system will come into force from next Friday.

On October 14 advice for essential workers needing to be vaccinated to cross the Auckland boundary, McElnay said that advice came from a public health perspective.

It can then be changed by the director-general of health before it goes to Cabinet that takes into account other perspectives, she said.

"Some of the logistical issues have to be weighed up," added Robertson.

McElnay said the boundary was tightly managed, given the "very small" number of cases seeded outside Auckland.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. Photo / Robert Kitchen

Vaccine mandate widened

After weeks of questions, the Government today confirmed a vaccine mandate would be extended to many police and all Defence Force employees.

Vaccines will be obligatory for all police sworn members, recruits and authorised officers.

Those included in the mandate must get their first dose by January 17, and second by March 1.

The police union and the Commissioner support the mandates.

"In today's environment, the community has an expectation that our staff are protected from the virus and are fully vaccinated," Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

"Our work does not always allow us to stay at arm's length from the people we deal with and vaccination is the only control that can mitigate the safety risk in those situations."

Coster said 86.5 per cent of police staff were already fully vaccinated and 92.2 per cent had one dose.

Elsewhere in the public sector, mandates have caused some tension as a minority of staff decline to get jabbed and in some cases are put on paid special leave.

Coster said he didn't want to lose any staff due to the mandate, and police management would encourage workers to get vaccinated.

Covid document dump

This morning, the Government released documents including cabinet papers and official health memos outlining previously confidential pandemic discussions.

One memo sent last month to director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield showed Covid-19 hospitalisations might not peak until now, late November.

Uncontactable cases presented headaches for the health system when the Delta outbreak intensified in some residential complexes, healthcare facilities and educational centres.

An October 28 memo to Bloomfield showed private gatherings, even of the type allowed during alert level 3, were major drivers of transmission.

One paper about alert level rules showed ministers were told the restrictions had Bill of Rights considerations.

Exactly what those were was not released, because the Government redacted what it was told on the basis it was legal advice.

New Covid variant

Overseas, concerns are growing about a potentially more transmissible Covid-19 variant emerging in Southern Africa.

In response to the B.1.1.529 variant, British authorities have banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

The UK clampdown comes soon after New Zealand removed five countries - Indonesia, Fiji, India, Pakistan and Brazil - from the "very high-risk" countries category.

Robertson said today the new variant was a good example of the need to be cautious, but there was no reason at this point to be alarmed about the variant, and there was no evidence it was in New Zealand.

He noted the WHO was meeting tonight to assess it, and the Government was keeping a close watch.

The Government said a travel ban on countries on where the variant was present would depend on public health advice

Wage subsidy

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said today the eighth round of the wage subsidy was now open.

The sixth resurgence support payment is now also open, he said.

More than $6.2b has been paid out over both support schemes.

National Party turmoil

Today's press briefing also follows a day of political bloodshed at Parliament, where Judith Collins' spell as Opposition leader ended.

Collins spent months hammering the Government's response to the pandemic, and a few days ago warned the new "traffic light" system was a recipe for chaos.

She was dumped as National Party leader yesterday after stripping rival Simon Bridges of his portfolios and dredging up issues related to a lewd remark Bridges made about four years ago.

Intrigue is now swirling as contenders jostle for National's leadership, with caretaker leader Dr Shane Reti planning to step aside next week.