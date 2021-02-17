Covid-19 coronavirus: Update on any new virus in community after NZ moves down alert levels

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins and health chief Ashley Bloomfield are due to announce whether any new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community and at the border.

At midnight Auckland moved out of level 3 lockdown after Cabinet - on health advice from Bloomfield - decided the Covid cases were well-contained and it was safe to move the region into alert level 2.

The rest of the country is now in alert level 1 but masks are still mandatory on public transport.

Hipkins and Bloomfield are giving the 1pm Covid update from the Beehive.

Staff at a South Auckland workplace where a woman tested positive for Covid-19 have all tested negative for the virus.

LSG Sky Chefs, based in Māngere, made the announcement in a statement to media just before 10.30am.

"A comprehensive test of all LSG Sky Chefs employees - conducted mainly on site by a task force from the local health authority - showed that no other member of the workforce is infected," a spokeswoman for the company said.

The Māngere facility for LSG Sky Chefs, near the Auckland international and domestic airports, is the workplace of a woman from the family in Papatoetoe that tested positive for Covid-19 - and resulted in Auckland going into an alert level 3 lockdown at the weekend.

Yesterday there were three new cases of Covid-19 in the community but they all had a direct link to the original Covid-positive family.

One of the cases yesterday was a classmate at Papatoetoe High School of one the earlier cases - the other two cases were her sibling and mother.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned there could be more cases that crop up but they were confident the outbreak was well-contained.

There have been close to 23,000 tests taken since the first new community cases were discovered.

But there was still one close contact whose test was outstanding and 363 "casual plus" contacts' tests outstanding.