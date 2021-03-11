Covid 19 coronavirus: No new community cases, 6 new cases in MIQ ahead of Cabinet meeting to decide alert level for Auckland

There are no new Covid cases in the community today and six new cases in managed isolation to report today.

All contacts of the Air NZ flight attendant who tested positive for the virus last week have returned a negative result so far, with 3 results still pending.

There are 6 community testing locations available in Auckland today. These are in Wiri, Otara, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote.

The six new cases in managed isolation include four people from India, one from Brazil and one from Japan. All are in managed isolation in Auckland.

One previously reported case has recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 85. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2060.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,801,771.

On Wednesday, 6448 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 7167 tests processed per day.

The Ministry of Health said today's managed isolation case numbers again underscore the value of having early testing in place. All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back.

"It's also not uncommon to see some of these cases reclassified as historical cases, which are not infectious. This is why we are continuing to publish the cumulative number of historical cases," it said.

Since January 1, there have now been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 249 cases.

Today's Covid update will be one of the things Cabinet will consider before making the decision on alert levels.

There has not been a community case connected to the Valentine's Day outbreak since February 28.

The Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive last week is considered a border-related case and there have been no other cases connected to it.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday that Aucklanders could be "optimistic" about the move to alert level 1.

Ministers are meeting later this afternoon to make the call and Ardern will announce the decision at midday tomorrow.

Ardern said last week: "Cabinet will review this decision [alert level] at the end of next week [tomorrow], with a view to moving Auckland to level 1 at the start of the weekend, if we are in a position to do so."

Yesterday, the Government announced more details about the vaccine rollout, with people at higher risk if they catch Covid-19 being the next in line behind border and healthcare workers.

Older people with relevant health conditions living in South Auckland, those in aged residential care homes or living in a whānau care setting will be offered the vaccine next.

Then, from May, Kiwis aged over 70, then those aged over 65 years old will have the option to take the jab before the vaccine is offered to the remaining population in July.

The relevant health conditions to get early access to the vaccine include coronary heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/chronic respiratory conditions, kidney disease, cancer and pregnant women.

The concrete rollout plan comes after the Government announced on Monday it had secured enough Pfizer vaccine for every New Zealander.

So far about 18,000 frontline border workers and their families have received their first of two jabs and the first Kiwis will become fully inoculated with two doses next week.

About 57,00 frontline healthcare workers who could be exposed to the virus while providing care are next in line.

By the end of May, the Government is hoping 183,000 health workers who could expose vulnerable people and about 234,000 older people living in South Auckland in aged care facilities that have particular vulnerabilities or living in a whānau care setting will be offered the vaccine.