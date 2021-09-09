Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Winston Peters refers saliva testing contract to Auditor-General

Winston Peters has alleged impropriety over the way saliva testing contracts were procured. Photo / Tania Whyte

NZ First leader and former deputy prime minister Winston Peters has written to the Auditor-General asking him to investigate whether the Government acted appropriately when it inked a contract.

Peters alleges impropriety in a $60 million contract with Asia Pacific Health Group (APHG) for saliva testing.

Peters' allegation rests on reports that one of the companies that was passed over for this contract, Rako Science, had Covid saliva testing accreditation qualifications, while APHG did not.

Stuff has reported Rako's test had been diagnostically validated using protocols with emergency use authorisation, while APHG's did not.

"Rako Science, a New Zealand company, obtained validation and accreditation for saliva testing for Covid in December 2020 – three months earlier," Peters said in a Facebook post.

"Rako Science had been validated and accredited months earlier and ready to roll out widespread saliva testing. They have since entered into contracts with private organisations but not the Government," he said.

APHG had recently been acquired by the NZ Superannuation Fund, which declined to comment for this story, and a Canadian pension fund.

Peters said the issue raised questions about why the Government decided "to support the NZ Super Fund and Canadian pension fund option at the expense of the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders?"

He alleged "APHG's product has not been tested and is yet to make any difference to the Government testing programme."

The Auditor-General is a Parliamentary watchdog who looks after all Government spending to make sure the spending is in line with the law.

Since leaving Parliament, Peters has been a staunch critic of the Covid response, particularly the vaccine rollout.

APHG and the Ministry of Health have been approached for comment.