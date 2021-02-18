Covid 19 coronavirus: Are there any new cases connected to Auckland's latest outbreak?

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health is set to reveal whether there are any more cases of Covid-19 in the community ahead of Auckland going into the weekend at level 2.

The update will be sent in a press statement about 1pm. There is no press conference today.

So far, there are six cases connected to the mystery outbreak first uncovered on Valentine's Day, when three people in a family tested positive - including the mother who works at LSG Sky Chefs and handles laundry for international airlines.

One of the others who tested positive is a student at Papatoetoe High School, who infected a classmate, who in turn passed on the virus to her brother and mother.

Genomic testing yesterday confirmed the strain of Covid-19 between the two families was identical, confirming the chain of transmission.

The source of the infection among the first family is still a mystery.

A potential clue was uncovered yesterday after officials found a "possible" similarity between case A's sequence and that of someone who stayed at the Four Points by Sheraton MIQ facility in Auckland.

Even this theory is considered "very unlikely" by Bloomfield, who said the most likely scenario is the case was contracted at the border.

"The airport precinct seems the most likely route of infection – we just need to get to the bottom of how [the LGS worker] has been exposed."

Because of this, he confirmed yesterday that officials were investigating if staff mingling at a canteen at Sky Chef could be linked to the initial outbreak.

That means, according to Bloomfield, 444 other people working around the area of Sky Chef are of interest to the Ministry of Health, including people working at the site, as well as contractors who bring laundry and food to and from the airport.

So far, there are 350 negative tests with 93 still to come.

No new community cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday.

After a sharp 72-hour lockdown to establish the extent of the outbreak, Cabinet decided on Wednesday to move Auckland back down to alert level 2 and the rest of the country to alert level 1.

They will reassess alert levels on Monday.

The vaccine rollout is also set to begin today, with 100 vaccinators themselves getting jabs.

They will start vaccinating border workers at the Jet Park quarantine facility before rolling out the vaccination programme across all MIQ facilities.

That is expected to take about two or three weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine also requires two jabs about three weeks apart in order to be effective.

Vaccination of the general population is expected to start in the middle of the year.