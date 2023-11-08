Ask your question or have your say in the comments section below - you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first. Thomas Coughlan will join the chat from about 9.30am. Please stick to our House Rules.

If Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon was rattled by Friday’s final election results, he didn’t show it.

“Now we can get cracking,” Luxon told reporters an hour after he learnt National’s one-seat majority with Act on election night had been erased - thrusting Winston Peters and NZ First back into the kingmaker role. “We are working constructively with both parties. We are going to come together and form a strong, stable government.”

Peters and Act’s David Seymour appear to have missed the memo. Instead of coming together, they’ve been playing telephone tag - although yesterday brought something of a thaw in relations, with the support parties’ chiefs of staff getting together for an “introductory chat”.

Meanwhile, Luxon has adopted a cone-of-silence approach to negotiations that, says Herald political editor Claire Trevett, isn’t serving the public interest.

So, should the PM-elect tell us more? When are we likely to see a deal? Will Seymour and Peters eventually end up in the same room? We asked deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan to answer these questions and any others you have during a live online chat this morning.