A miscommunication “sideshow” has seen New Zealand First leader Winston Peters declare a plan to meet face-to-face with Act’s David Seymour exists, while the latter says he is still waiting for his call to be returned.

Peters also revealed he thought Seymour’s initial text was a “fake”, and so didn’t respond.

Speaking on Sunday in Pukekohe for the launch of their Port Waikato byelection campaign with candidate Casey Costello, Peters said that a meeting with Seymour would happen soon, but he would not say when.

“You know that I’m a people person - I’d rather see someone in person than do it over the phone,” Peters said.

Seymour, meanwhile, added he didn’t feel the typically-frosty relationship between the two politicians had changed, although he believed they could put that aside to form a “strong and stable” Government together with National.

The final results delivered on Friday, which included more than 600,000 special votes, saw National drop two seats from election night and with it a slim one-seat majority with Act.

This brought NZ First and its eight seats into the picture, with whom National leader and Prime Minister-designate Christopher Luxon said he would work if necessary to form the next Government.

Luxon had been meeting regularly with Seymour to discuss a governing arrangement since the October 14 election, while also meeting separately with Peters for the eventuality they could be working together.

But Seymour and Peters are yet to formally meet.

Peters and Seymour have had some famous run-ins in the past, and there have been major questions raised over how they might get along in any future governing arrangement alongside National.

During the campaign, Seymour said Peters was “the most untrustworthy politician” and even threatened to not sit in Cabinet with him.

Peters said he had only received a text from Seymour since the election and “thought this has gotta be fake so I didn’t answer it.” The NZ First leader added he received many other fake messages after the election.

Asked if he’d now answer Seymour’s call, Peters said: “I’ve got a plan, it’s already worked out.”

Peters refused to answer any other questions relating to the negotiations, but said he would fly to Wellington on Monday to meet with the NZ First caucus and “work out some fundamental things”.

Seymour told the Herald Peters’ comments about a meeting were news to him, although he added he didn’t want the miscommunication “sideshow” to become the main story.

“There may be some crossed wires, but I am more interested in the details.”

He said he had personally contacted Peters, along with working through his staff, but they had not received any response.

Seymour said he was happy to meet in person and that a meeting of all three parties, as suggested by Peters, was a good idea.

The leaders had been conducting their meetings with Luxon in Auckland as they all lived there, but Seymour said that could change if necessary.

Despite the miscommunication, Seymour said he felt “really positive” about the prospects of forming a Government, which he hoped to do within a week.

Seymour earlier told Newstalk ZB that his core negotiating team included himself, deputy leader Brooke Van Velden, MP Nicole McKee and party and parliamentary staff representatives.

Other MPs were brought in, depending on the policy area.

He said the relationship with Peters had not changed but that they could work well together.

“It’s going to be difficult, but ultimately, we respect the election results, and we’ll work with people to deliver the results that people put who their trust in us got,” Seymour said.

He said they had “put lot of work in” over the past few weeks with National.

“Once you’ve got three or three parties talking, then it’s a question of, well, you know, how quickly can they get it together?

“No one person can decide the outcome or the timing of the negotiation, but I believe it could be done within a week, with goodwill from all sides.”

National declined to comment when contacted. Luxon is expected to go on morning media on Monday.

MP Chris Bishop told TVNZ’s Q + A that he was part of National’s negotiating team alongside Luxon and Deputy Leader Nicola Willis.

They had been focused on “forging relationships and having discussions” and had anticipated losing at least one seat ahead of the final vote tally, he said.

Now those final results were out those negotiations and relationship-forming would “step up a notch”.