Voyager 2023 media awards
Why Prime Minister Christopher Luxon punched back when Act leader David Seymour pushed his luck too far on Treaty bill, writes Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
Christopher Luxon on Act’sTreaty Principle Bill. Video / Mark Mitchell

The last week should have been a lesson for Act leader David Seymour in how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will respond when you push your luck, although whether he’s learned is debatable.

On the day

