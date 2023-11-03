Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Claire Trevett: National Party leader Chris Luxon’s ‘last resort’ becomes a reality as New Zealand First and Winston Peters get a lot more bargaining clout

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon says the results were 'very much as we expected'. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

After spending the entire campaign making it clear Act’s David Seymour was his favourite and Winston Peters his “last resort”, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics