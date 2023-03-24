Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Claire Trevett: How National’s Christopher Luxon and NZ First leader Winston Peter are starting the Chris Hipkins fightback

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
Focus Live: Luxon makes education announcement. Video / NZ Herald

Focus Live: Luxon makes education announcement. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

In the process of ripping up and rewriting Labour’s game plan to try to win an election, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also ripped up the game plans of NZ First and National.

The voters

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics