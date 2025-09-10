Advertisement
Christopher Luxon surrounded by Chinese influence at closed-door Pacific Islands Forum

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Christopher Luxon lands in Honiara. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is holding his first talks with leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum as officials limit media access.

Luxon, having held his first bilateral this morning, is set to make a local school visit in the Solomon Islands before an expected media stand-up in the afternoon.

At

