He said he didn’t have an issue with the decision not being announced until Peters is in New York, and not in New Zealand directly to New Zealanders.

Luxon wouldn’t say what else needed to be considered before a final decision was made.

“We’ve got a Cabinet process that we’re working our way through, that requires us to deeply consider the issue about recognition,” he said.

“There are strong arguments, as you know, across the world, but also within New Zealand as to whether now is the right time.”

He reiterated that a “final decision” had not been made. The Herald repeatedly asked if an in-principle decision had been made, but he continued to say a “final decision” had not been made.

“We are in a process and in fairness you need to let us go through that process and it’s important that we have a quality conversation to that.”

Asked again why New Zealanders were having to wait until next week, Luxon said, “that’s about when the timings will come together for the UN Leaders’ Week”.

“We have committed to making a decision at UN Leaders’ Week and articulating our decision and our rationale for our position and that is when we will do it.”

He walked off as journalists asked why the decision couldn’t be articulated until then.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says a final decision over Palestinian recognition hasn't been made. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Peters last week said the decision wouldn’t be announced until next week as “we will know then all the details, all the facts that are unknown now”.

“Only a fool tests the water with both feet. We’re going to find out everything in the ensuing days all the way through to we get to New York, and then we’ll know what the position will be.”

The minister said, “things could change dramatically”, so “why would you make a decision without all the facts”.

“We are going off to the United Nations. Every day this thing is changing dramatically. New facts are emerging. New positions are made. New stances are being made by other countries. When we have all the details, in the same way as if you were doing a commercial transaction, then you would make the decision.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Monday afternoon said the Government had “clearly” made a decision about whether to recognise Palestine and they should “be upfront with the New Zealand public”.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said New Zealanders “deserve an answer now on where the Government stands on this defining issue of our time”.

“Tens of thousands of us marched through the streets of Auckland at the weekend, calling on the Government to grow a spine, sanction Israel and recognise Palestinian statehood,” she said.

“Palestine needs our action, our Government needs to take a stand and send a clear message to Israel that the genocide needs to stop.”

The Government said last month that it would make a decision on recognition before the United Nations meeting. At the time, Luxon wouldn’t say what criteria would need to be met for recognition to occur.

