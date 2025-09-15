Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon sticks to ‘process’ over Palestinian recognition, refuses to answer questions ahead of United Nations meeting

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

He said a final decision would be announced at the United Nations. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Prime Minister is sticking by not disclosing to New Zealanders the Government’s position on recognising Palestine until Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announces it in New York next week.

Christopher Luxon said a final decision had not been made but wouldn’t rule out that an in-principle decision got

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save