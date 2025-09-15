The Prime Minister is sticking by not disclosing to New Zealanders the Government’s position on recognising Palestine until Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announces it in New York next week.
Christopher Luxon said a final decision had not been made but wouldn’t rule out that an in-principle decision gotapproved by Cabinet today.
It’s possible an in-principle decision could change as Peters monitors the situation and in response to events at the United Nations Leaders’ Week in New York. France and Saudi Arabia are set to reconvene a conference on the sidelines of the UN about a two-state solution.
“There are strong arguments, as you know, across the world, but also within New Zealand as to whether now is the right time.”
He reiterated that a “final decision” had not been made. The Herald repeatedly asked if an in-principle decision had been made, but he continued to say a “final decision” had not been made.
“We are in a process and in fairness you need to let us go through that process and it’s important that we have a quality conversation to that.”
Asked again why New Zealanders were having to wait until next week, Luxon said, “that’s about when the timings will come together for the UN Leaders’ Week”.
“We have committed to making a decision at UN Leaders’ Week and articulating our decision and our rationale for our position and that is when we will do it.”
He walked off as journalists asked why the decision couldn’t be articulated until then.
Peters last week said the decision wouldn’t be announced until next week as “we will know then all the details, all the facts that are unknown now”.
“Only a fool tests the water with both feet. We’re going to find out everything in the ensuing days all the way through to we get to New York, and then we’ll know what the position will be.”
The minister said, “things could change dramatically”, so “why would you make a decision without all the facts”.
“We are going off to the United Nations. Every day this thing is changing dramatically. New facts are emerging. New positions are made. New stances are being made by other countries. When we have all the details, in the same way as if you were doing a commercial transaction, then you would make the decision.”
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.