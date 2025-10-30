Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Thursday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping proves the value of leaders getting in a room together and thrashing out differences.
Trump and Xi met for the first time in six years in Busan, South Korea. Both leaders werein the Asian nation for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, though Trump has since departed back to Washington DC.
Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said the pair had an “amazing” meeting that he would rate 12 on a scale of one to 10. Although official agreements have not been signed, the President was confident deals would be finalised shortly.
Luxon said it was “very positive when you’ve got the leaders of the first and second biggest economies in the world actually continuing to talk and to ease tensions and de-escalate”, and that “any conversation” is worthwhile.
Among the decisions made during the Trump-Xi meeting was to lower tariffs on certain Chinese imports into the United States, which would have the effect of bringing the total effective tariff rate for the China’s goods down from 57% to 47%.
This stepdown was attributed to what Trump said was Xi’s commitment to crack down on the flow of fentanyl across the two countries’ borders.
A readout from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated comments Xi made at their meeting, including that given the countries’ “different national conditions”, it is “normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then” and “not always see eye to eye”.
Asked what decision from the meeting stood out to him, Luxon mentioned the rare earth minerals, but also the comments from Xi that two big economies won’t always be on the same page.
“I think that is a reality. I think being straight up about that reality is okay and it’s perfectly reasonable to have that position,” the Prime Minister said.
“But for me, it just gets back to this simple level. The more that those leaders are talking together, the more that they are planning on moving this thing forward, and the more that they can de-escalate those tensions, that is a benefit to us all.”
On New Zealand’s trading relationship with China – our largest trading partner – Luxon said it will continue to “be very, very important to us”, also signalling there are “areas where we can cooperate even further with China and deepen out our trade”.
Luxon suggested New Zealand can strengthen its trade with China while also developing new partnerships, listing off various agreements New Zealand has signed or is looking to sign with other countries.
“We want the foot fast on the accelerator. I want to create more opportunities and more optionality for New Zealand businesses to be able to trade anywhere they want to in the world.”
On Thursday, Luxon held a bilateral meeting with South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung during which they signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, elevating the two countries’ relationship and committing to a number of initiatives, like strengthening law enforcement, defence and science cooperation.
Luxon said that agreement “puts us into a priority within the system that means that they want to work with us more”.