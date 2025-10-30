Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon says Donald Trump, Xi Jinping meeting shows value of leaders meeting face-to-face to deal to issues

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jamie Ensor breaks down the unexpected meeting reshaping NZ’s diplomatic week.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Thursday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping proves the value of leaders getting in a room together and thrashing out differences.

Trump and Xi met for the first time in six years in Busan, South Korea. Both leaders were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save