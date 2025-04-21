- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling him a “man of humility.”
- Pope Francis died aged 88 on Easter Monday after recent health issues, including pneumonia.
- Winston Peters and Helen Clark expressed condolences, honouring the Pope’s legacy of peace and justice.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as a “man of humility” following his death on Monday evening.
According to the Vatican, Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.
In a post on X, Luxon said he was “saddened” to hear of the Pope’s passing.
“A man of humility, his legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue. My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn.”