Winston Peters, who is Acting Prime Minister while Luxon is in Britain, said on behalf of the Government and the New Zealand people, “We extend our deepest condolences to the Holy See and the global Roman Catholic community on the passing of Pope Francis.

“We join in mourning his loss and honour his enduring legacy of humility and compassion.”

Labour leader and former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “very sad” to hear the news.

“Throughout his papacy, he showed deep compassion and an unwavering commitment to social justice, inclusion, and the dignity of every person,” he said. “His leadership challenged us all to build a fairer and more caring world.”

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also posted on X to express her sadness.

“Respected globally for his dedication to peace & justice. He also made history as the 1st Pope from Latin America. May Pope Francis rest in peace now.”

The Pope has suffered several health issues recently and was admitted to hospital in Rome in February due to bronchitis. While there, he was also treated for pneumonia but was eventually discharged in late March.

The announcement of his death came just hours after an Easter Sunday appearance in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square, where he blessed thousands of people and was driven around the square in a procession. He also briefly met with United States Vice-President JD Vance “to exchange Easter greetings”, according to the Vatican.

The Pope’s death comes just before Luxon is scheduled to meet with King Charles in London.