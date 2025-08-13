Labour leader and former Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is to discuss his decision not to attend the second set of public hearings for the Covid-19 Royal Commission.

He is to speak to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning. You can listen live below.

The hearings have been called off after key witnesses, including former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern, refused to appear.

Those witnesses, including Hipkins and former ministers Grant Robertson and Ayesha Verrall, are still co-operating with the inquiry.

In June last year, a “phase two” of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons was established by the National-led coalition Government.

It was scheduled to take place after the original inquiry set up under the previous Labour Government, which ministers have already appeared before in private.

Chairman Grant Illingworth has the power to summon people to appear before the inquiry, but said he would not use it on Ardern and the other ministers as there weren’t any grounds for it.

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins will discuss his decision not to attend Covid hearings. Photo / Dean Purcell

“On balance, we are of the view that a summons is undesirable, given that the former ministers continue to co-operate with the evidence-gathering of the inquiry.

“It is our opinion that the use of summonses to achieve their participation at a public hearing would be legalistic and adversarial, which our terms of reference prohibit,” Illingworth said.

He said he still believed public hearings would enhance public confidence in the inquiry’s processes by enabling the public to see former ministers, who have critical insights into the pandemic response, questioned in public.

Hipkins, appearing on Herald NOW last month, said he had issues with the way the second phase of the Royal Commission had been set up, particularly the decision to exclude from consideration the years that NZ First was governing with Labour.

“The fact that the [Royal Commission] terms of reference specifically exclude decisions made when NZ First were part of the [Labour-led coalition] Government … I think the terms of reference have been deliberately constructed to achieve a particular outcome, particularly around providing a platform for those who have conspiracy theorist views.

“That seems to have been specifically written into the terms of reference that they get maximum airtime.”

Grant Illingworth, KC, chairman of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic response, is leading the investigation into how the Government managed the crisis. Photo / Covid-19 inquiry via RNZ

Objections of Ardern and the other ministers, published in a minute of the inquiry, included the convention that ministers and former ministers are interviewed by inquiries in private, and departing from that convention would undermine confidence.

They were also concerned that the livestreaming and publication of recordings of the hearing creates a risk of those recordings being “tampered with, manipulated or otherwise misused”, a risk the inquiry “ought to have foreseen and planned for”.

Other witnesses raised concerns that providing evidence at public hearings might bring risks of abuse being directed at them and their families.

Hipkins is standing firm on the witnesses’ decision.

“We have shown up to the inquiry, I have shown up to the inquiry. I have been interviewed by them twice,” he told reporters yesterday.

“I have provided written evidence to the inquiry, I answered every question they had and I attended the interview they scheduled for me.

“They asked for two hours, but they ran out of questions after an hour.”

Hipkins said he did not co-ordinate his approach with Ardern and would not speak on behalf of her.

“She is still a very close friend of mine. We have people representing us in common, but any suggestion we colluded with this is wrong.”

‘Deserve the basic respect of accountability’

National MP Chris Bishop accused Hipkins of running from his record.

“Fresh from fobbing off Treasury’s report into Labour’s spending, [he] is avoiding accountability by refusing to front up to the Royal Commission,” he said.

“By first dismissing Treasury’s report and now refusing to front, Chris Hipkins is telling New Zealanders he does not care about the effects his decisions have had on Kiwis.”

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour said Ardern, Verrall and Hipkins’ refusal to publicly appear before the commission was a change from “invading our living rooms daily”.

“Hipkins and co loved the limelight at 1pm every day. They wielded extraordinary powers over citizens’ lives, dismissing those who questioned them as uncaring. Now they’re refusing to even show up - what a contrast,” he said.

“Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have already engaged with the inquiry, sharing experiences of how their lives were upended.

“They deserve the basic respect of accountability,” Seymour said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.