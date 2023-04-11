Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will announce a small Cabinet reshuffle at his post-Cabinet press conference today.

There is an empty place around the 19-person Cabinet table thanks to Hipkins’ decision to fire Stuart Nash after he leaked confidential Cabinet information to two donors.

Hipkins gave Nash’s Economic Development and Forestry portfolios to Megan Woods on an acting basis. David Parker was given Oceans and Fisheries, also on an acting basis.

Those portfolios will be given a permanent home today, and a new MP will be elevated into the Cabinet.

Five ministers could be the one promoted: Meka Whaitiri, Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene or Deborah Russell.

Finance and Expenditure Committee committee chairwoman Rachel Brooking is a potential candidate for minister outside of Cabinet.

The Government is also looking at Covid-19 settings, including potentially dropping the seven-day isolation requirement, although this seems unlikely.

Hipkins told RNZ’s Morning Report the Government would “consider all of the ins and outs of removing restrictions, and the risk associated with that. And we’ve also then got to look at the benefits of keeping restrictions in place as.”

Hipkins noted that removing restrictions may alleviate labour shortages for some businesses, as workers would no longer be required to isolate.

However loosening restrictions would also result in the virus spreading faster, resulting in greater labour shortages because more people would be away sick.

”I’ve heard businesses, for example, saying that [isolation] has an impact on labour availability. That said, people going to work with Covid-19 can have a labour market implication as well.

“We saw last winter what happened when students went to school with Covid-19 - it took out a significant proportion of the teaching workforce, which then meant a lot of kids couldn’t go to school, which meant a lot of parents had to stay home. We’ve got to weigh up all those things as well,” Hipkins told RNZ.

Hipkins said very few Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, but isolation is one of them.