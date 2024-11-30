Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Chris Hipkins tells Labour NZ needs it to change – can it?

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Labour's Chris Hipkins says his party needs to change. Photo / Alex Burton

Labour's Chris Hipkins says his party needs to change. Photo / Alex Burton

ANALYSIS

Labour members gathered in Christchurch for the party’s annual conference were given two obvious themes by party organisers, “change” and “challenge”.

Party conferences always have two audiences – the members in the room, who tend to be dyed-in-the-wool backers of the party, and the general audience listening at home,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics