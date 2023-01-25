Hipkins gets set to talk business, some good news on the way at the checkout and Western countries ramp up their support for Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hipkins gets set to talk business, some good news on the way at the checkout and Western countries ramp up their support for Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins begins his first full day in the job courting businesses in Auckland, including his former political adversary Simon Bridges.

Hipkins is due to attend a roundtable event hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, the organisation now headed by Bridges, shortly after 10am.

Speaking after his first Cabinet meeting, Hipkins said he would be there to “ask questions of them and to listen to them, in order to accelerate the important relationship that’s needed between business and government, in order to benefit all New Zealanders and to continue to grow our economy”.

Ahead of the meeting, Bridges told RNZ businesses were keen to see changes to things like immigration settings.

“Immigration settings will be there, crime... inflation and the cost of living,” Bridges said.

He said businesses were happy with Hipkins’ pivot away from former prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s “transformational” agenda, which they saw as “extravagance”.

Bridges said business wanted to see some “clear, crisp simple plans” to solve those problems.

He said the Government needed to realise that it was in competition with the likes of Australia and the UK to attract skilled migrants to New Zealand. It needed to offer something better than those countries to be successful.

Bridges said that pausing wage rises was not necessarily going to come up in his discussion with Hipkins.

“That’s not necessarily on the cards today,” Bridges said.

“Overall the view would be that those at the bottom being paid the least, deserve to be paid more, but the rate and the size of the change has been a huge amount for businesses to swallow,” he said.

He said the top things businesses were keen to see scrapped were the TVNZ-RNZ merger, Three Waters reforms, and the social unemployment insurance scheme.

Hipkins said, ahead of the meeting, that no specific policy changes would be announced and the meeting was more of a listening exercise.

Business may get one of its wishes. On Wednesday Hipkins alluded to further opening up immigration settings to ease labour shortages, though the impacts of the most recent changes appeared positive.

“I just want to reassure New Zealanders that we’ve got this front and centre,” he said.

“I’ll be looking across the range of options to see what more we can do to support Kiwis.”

The Government last year introduced a fuel subsidy, which runs until the end of March, and cost of living support payments. It also introduced a fast-track residency programme, which it further expanded near the end of the year after initially excluding nurses and a range of other highly sought-after health professionals.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni is also on the charm offensive, meeting Rosebank Business Association this afternoon.

Hipkins had wanted to spend his first day courting business in Auckland, but has had to alter his schedule to attend the tangi of Titewhai Harawira, which is taking place today.

His planned Cabinet reshuffle and a clearing of unpopular policies is expected to be announced next week.



