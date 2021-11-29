Caught in a 'political power play' - Jacqui Dean speaks out

Judith Collins spoke to Mike Hosking the morning after losing leadership of the National party. Video / Newstalk ZB

Judith Collins spoke to Mike Hosking the morning after losing leadership of the National party. Video / Newstalk ZB

Jacqui Dean, the MP at the centre of the scandal that took down the leadership of Judith Collins, said she was "caught up in what was a political power-play".

"It was certainly not my intention for past issues to be thrust into the spotlight as they were," Dean said in a Facebook post.

"I took no pleasure in being caught up in what was a political power-play that took attention away from the important issues of the day," she wrote.

Last week, then-National leader Judith Collins demoted former leader Simon Bridges on the basis of a complaint by Dean, who was set to appear in a press conference discussing the complaint the morning after Bridges was demoted, although the press conference never took place.

Bridges called Collins' use of the complaint to depose him "truly desperate". And Dean has never properly clarified the extent to which she was aware of what Collins would do with her compliant.

Dean had been privy to a lewd joke by Bridges on the way one might go about conceiving a girl. Dean laid a complaint with the party leadership at the time the joke was made, five years ago.

The compliant was addressed at the time and Bridges apologised.

In a statement last week, Dean said she still felt uneasy about the complaint five years later.

Feelings about the complaint had resurfaced as Parliament addressed issues of conduct and culture.

Dean's Facebook post. Photo / Facebook

"At the time there was an apology, but subsequently it has continued to play on my mind and with the recent reviews that have occurred in Parliament the feelings have been brought back up," Dean said in her statement.

"What matters to me is that all of us have a clear understanding of what behaviour we should expect in a modern workplace environment.

"Simon and I have spoken a number of times over the past few hours and he has reiterated his apology.

"As I'm sure can be appreciated, the publicity around this has been upsetting and I ask that my privacy is respected on this.