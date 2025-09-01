Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Blindfolding the IRD? Government to axe info-gathering power used to shed light on tax paid by the rich

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Many have argued that Capital Gains Tax would have resulted in a fairer housing market, but would it have? Our experts debate this hot topic.

The Government is increasing privacy for taxpayers in a move being criticised as shielding the rich and powerful.

One of the provisions in its omnibus Taxation Bill, introduced last week, is to repeal section 17GB of the Tax Administration Act, which was used in recent years to investigate how much

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save