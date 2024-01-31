Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Ex-NZ Prime Minister Bill English on Treaty of Waitangi anxiety, rangatiratanga, partnership

Audrey Young
By
6 mins to read
Sir Bill English in 2017 speaking at Ōrākei Marae on Waitangi Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sir Bill English in 2017 speaking at Ōrākei Marae on Waitangi Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Former Prime Minister Sir Bill English says that despite the current anxiety over Treaty of Waitangi issues, New Zealand has a good track record in managing and reducing such tensions.

But he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics