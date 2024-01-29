PM’s view of Treaty as ‘akin to partnership’ conflicts with Act leader David Seymour’s position

MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s belief the Treaty of Waitangi is “akin to a partnership” confirms he holds a different view than Act leader David Seymour, the man now charged with overseeing the contentious Treaty Principles Bill.

Luxon this morning told media his personal view was Te Tiriti o Waitangi was a “relationship between Crown and iwi”.

“It’s akin to a partnership and as we’ve been working through over a number of decades and years, we’ll continue to work through that.”

Seymour, the future deputy prime minister, told RNZ last week the idea the Treaty was a partnership was based on a misinterpretation.

Luxon, asked to confirm he did disagree with Seymour, repeated his statements about the Treaty being a relationship and akin to partnership.

On Friday, Luxon released a statement confirming Seymour as an Associate Justice Minister so he could manage his Treaty Principles Bill, created by Act with the aim of redefining the Treaty’s principles.

National and Act agreed to the bill in their coalition agreement, however, National had only guaranteed support through to the select committee stage. Luxon had thus far been non-committal on whether National would support it into law.

Act’s original proposal included a referendum once the bill passed through the House. Luxon had been clear he thought a referendum would be unhelpful and divisive.

The bill, expected to be first debated about May, was regularly cited as one of several proposals from the coalition government of concern to Māori. An estimated 10,000 from iwi across the country gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae 10 days ago, at the Māori King’s request, to discuss Māoridom’s approach to the proposed policies.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead the government delegation onto the marae at Rātana Pā. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Those concerns were expressed to Luxon at Rātana last week by Māori leaders. Seymour did not attend Rātana but is likely to be at Waitangi where he was expected to receive strong challenges from Māori.

Labour’s Willie Jackson said the coalition leaders’ different views on the Treaty were “very confusing” and raised questions over how far the bill would progress.

“I think it really puts a question mark over the Government because here we have a prime minister saying that they don’t agree with where [Seymour] is going, next minute they give him a promotion.”

Jackson suspected Luxon’s position had been informed by his National Party predecessors and legal experts, while he claimed Seymour was dismissing the “most celebrated judges and legal people in New Zealand history who made that assessment that the relationship was akin to a partnership”.

“Seymour just needs to get his head around it that he’s out of sync with his Prime Minister.”

On Seymour’s reception in Waitangi, Jackson said he expected an emphatic one.

“I’d be worried if I was him that his relations will give him a real hurry up,” Jackson said of Seymour, who is of Ngāti Rēhia descent which is a hāpu near Waitangi.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.