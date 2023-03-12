Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Labour Party members at the Big Gay Out. Photo / Azaria Howell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Labour Party members at the Big Gay Out. Photo / Azaria Howell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is attending his first Big Gay Out today as the Government unveils the next steps in the plan to eliminate the transmission of HIV in New Zealand by 2032.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is also attending the Auckland event for his first time in the role, and leaders of other political parties and MPs are expected to be present.

This year is the first time the celebration of the rainbow community has been held since 2021, after last year it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Labour Party members at the Big Gay Out in Auckland. Photo / Azaria Howell

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was a regular attendee, as were previous Prime Ministers and political leaders.

Last year the Government released a plan to eliminate the transmission of HIV in New Zealand by 2032 for consultation. The final plan is to be unveiled today.

Hipkins is also expected to be questioned over the Government’s ongoing response to the devastation caused by cyclones this year, after today revealing this year’s Budget would be increased to accommodate additional spending.

Hipkins is also likely to face questions over the Government’s approach to crime.

National Leader Christopher Luxon and Deputy Leader Nicola Willis at the Big Gay Out. Photo / Azaria Howell

Today, National Party police spokesman Mark Mitchell released figures showing retail crime had increased by 39 per cent in the past year.

There were 292 retail crime incidents every day in 2022, up from 140 per day in 2018.