Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Beehive Diaries: Sir John Key writes with an apology request, a bright spot for Paul Goldsmith in Act’s Epsom poll, a birthday surprise for Chris Luxon

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sir John Key writes ....

An email arrived from Sir John Key with a request for an apology for the years of mockery he went through over his “Keyisms” - his tendency to make up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics