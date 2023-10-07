Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Beehive Diaries: Paula Bennett’s Tāmaki cup of tea with Act’s Brooke van Velden, David Seymour hits turbulence and the last Chris of the Week

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour with his beloved Flying Pinky. Photo / George Heard

Act leader David Seymour with his beloved Flying Pinky. Photo / George Heard

The Tāmaki Cup of Tea

Eyebrows raised in National’s camp this week when Act’s Tāmaki candidate Brooke van Velden posted a photo having a cup of tea with former National deputy leader Paula Bennett.

Van

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics