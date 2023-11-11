Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Beehive Diaries: John Key’s challenge to Chris Luxon - get those pandas from China

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Sir John Key looks at pandas in Chengdu on a trip to China in November 2023. Photo / John Key

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key looks at pandas in Chengdu on a trip to China in November 2023. Photo / John Key

Key puts pandas on Luxon’s to do list

On the list of dreams Sir John Key failed to deliver in his time as Prime Minister was his 2010 wish to try to secure under China’s panda exchange programme for a New Zealand zoo. His enthusiasm for the costly promise waxed and waned over the years, as he came up with various New Zealand wildlife the pandas could be swapped for, but he never gave up.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics