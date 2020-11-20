Beehive Diaries: Health Minister Andrew Little's 'undercover boss' sting

Health Minister Andrew Little goes under the knife, a good cop, bad cop split on Covid-19 news for Chris Hipkins, and National MP Christopher Luxon is pranked by Simeon Brown.

Undercover Boss:

Less than three weeks after becoming Health Minister, Andrew Little found himself testing the public health system in what he described as a "mystery buyer" exercise: Little had keyhole surgery to address a hernia on Thursday.

However, the "mystery" part of his "mystery buyer" routine did not go so well.

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Tantrum

One of the specialists had started a conversation with "now I've got your ear, there are a couple of issues I'd love to discuss." He then launched into a discussion about legalising cannabis, and the amalgamation of the DHBs.

Little said he had been instructed not to make any decisions in the first 24 hours afterward. After 25 hours, he told the Beehive Diaries it had gone well: "All in all, totally satisfactory experience."

Andrew Little, Minister of health and Chris Hipkins Minister for Covid-19 Response talk to the media.

Wash your mouth out with soap:

New Tourism Minister Stuart Nash is one of Labour's blunter MPs, and that came to the fore this week when he was explaining his strategy to target big-spending tourists rather than freedom campers once the borders reopened.

Nash said he wanted to ban camping vans without dunnies, because he was sick of "people s***ing in our rivers".

As far as potty mouths go, he was beaten by Labour whip Kieran McAnulty, who dropped the C word in an episode of Seven Days during the election campaign.

Luxon dunked:

Papakura MP Simeon Brown was clearly not thinking long-term when he decided on a prank against newcomer Botany MP Christopher Luxon.

Luxon was on the "dunk an MP" chair at the Cockle Bay Fair, where people threw balls at a target to make a bucket of water tip on Luxon.

Christopher Luxon and Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown after Luxon was selected Botany candidate. Photo / Jason Oxenham

At one point as a saturated Luxon chatted to those lining up to have a go, a pristine, dry Brown sneaked up behind him and pulled the target, sending the whole bucket-load down.

Luxon posted it on Facebook, with the warning: "I'll get you back, Simeon."

If Luxon ever does become leader, Brown may come to rue his fun and games. There's always the Water portfolio.

Good cop, bad cop:

When Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins inherited the portfolio from Megan Woods, he possibly hoped it would allow him to deliver some good news every now and then.

Alas for Hipkins, Woods is no slouch and had sneakily managed to keep that portion of the portfolio for herself.

Ministers Megan Woods and Chris Hipkins head to the Beehive Theatrette for a Covid-19 update. Photo / Mark Mitchell

To Hipkins falls the job of facing up to questions about community outbreaks, managed isolation breaches, and ordering people to wear masks and stay home.

But when deals to buy potential vaccines happen, it still falls to Woods to announce it as the Research, Science and Innovation Minister.

Hipkins' portfolio could be Minister Responsible for the Stuff-Ups and Hard Questions, while Woods takes Minister Responsible for Dispensing Good News and Miracles.