Apec: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentions her 'climate sceptic' grandmother in speech

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken at the virtual Apec summit today. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has used the example of her "climate sceptic" grandmother to push Apec leaders to do their parts when it comes to climate change.

She has also urged them to "not repeat the mistakes of history by retreating into protectionism".

Ardern made the comments at the virtual Apec summit this afternoon, while being "interviewed" by Microsoft president Brad Smith.

Because of Covid-19, the annual event – which is hosted in one of the 21 member countries – was moved entirely online.

Leaders of the countries still meet each other, as they normally do during the Apec summits, but they are doing so via video call.

The main leaders' meeting is tonight.

Speaking to Smith, Ardern said she hoped the outcome of the meeting would be leaders agreeing on a "new vision" for the Asia Pacific.

This would include a continued focus on climate change.

To illustrate her point, she referenced a conversation between her grandmother and her father some years ago.

"She was a climate sceptic – not a believer in the science or the arguments around it," Ardern said, of her grandmother.

"She was expressing that view to my father and I remember him saying 'well, mother, I may not understand the science of it but I know what I saw when I was in the Pacific'."

Ardern said her father told a story about how the island chiefs would show him where they used to play in the water as children and where the water level is now.

"You can't deny what you see."

Ardern was talking about rising ocean levels as a result of climate change.

"If we collectively as an international community do not address climate change, it is our region that will see immeasurable consequences, in terms of sea level rises.

"In some parts of the Pacific, this is not a hypothetical. They are already seeing their lives, their homes, threatened."

Another key part of her address was a call for Apec leaders to continue trading with each other.

"Trade has been the engine of growth and prosperity in Apec since it was founded 30 years ago," she said.

"As we confront this generation's biggest economic challenge, we must not repeat the mistakes of history by retreating into protectionism."

She did not mention it by name, but this is likely a reference to the US and the Trump administration's scepticism of multi-country trade deals, such as the CPTPP.

If that wasn't pointed enough, she also said: "Apec must continue to commit to keeping markets open and trade flowing".

This is likely also a reference directed at Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the World Trade Organisation – the body that sets international trade rules.

This year's host, and chair country, of Apec is Malaysia. It will then be New Zealand's turn to host.