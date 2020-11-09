US election: White House staff lighting scented candles 'to combat smell of fast food'

President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House to celebrate their college championship win in this January 2019 file photo. Photo / Getty Images

It's been a stressful few days inside the White House as the Trump administration has to come to grips with defeat.

Reports from insiders hint that president Donald Trump is not dealing with the loss very well, and White House staffers are having to work extra hard to keep the peace.

A story in The Daily Mail describes the current mood inside The White House, where Donald Trump has holed up with loyalists encouraging him to continue to challenge the election result.

"Insiders described the atmosphere inside the West Wing as 'manic, exuberant, energised and toxic', with some staff lighting rose-scented candles in an attempt to soften the environment – and to combat the smell of fast-food delivered to the President and his inner circle," the website says.

The Daily Mail, citing "sources close to the White House", says Trump will never accept that he lost the election and would refuse to attend Joe Biden's inauguration, viewing him as a "phoney President".

From the Daily Mail: Some WH staffers are “lighting rose-scented candles in an attempt to soften the environment – and to combat the smell of fast-food delivered to the President and his inner circle.” https://t.co/It1nVEvfnZ pic.twitter.com/7dFKXtiSy1 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) November 9, 2020

Trump planning 'campaign style' recount rallies

Trump's team is reportedly planning a series of campaign-style rallies to boost support for his push to recount the election votes.

It is understood these rallies will be held in the coming weeks, according to Axios, with Trump's team to announce specific recount teams and events in key states.

Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania are expected to be some of the main states the President's team will focus their "messaging blitz".

Communications director Tim Murtaugh is expected to help push out "regular press briefings, releases on legal action and obviously things like talking points and booking people strategically on television", the publication reported.

It was previously reported that Trump plans to brandish obituaries of people who have supposedly died but voted in the election as evidence of voter fraud.

Guy F-awks: Those fireworks aren't for you

American media outlets were so ecstatic about Joe Biden's victory, they saw fireworks across the pond and naturally assumed it was all about them!

"Fireworks lit up the night sky over London, England, after Joe Biden was characterised to be the apparent winner of the presidential election," ABC News said in a tweet.

The Hill newspaper wrote, "WATCH: Fireworks in London, Edinburgh as Biden win celebrated abroad."

The amount of US news outlets saying there's fireworks in the UK celebrating the Biden win is frankly outrageous. The weekend closest to Nov 5th is Guy Fawkes night where we do fireworks every year. You can't tell me there's not British people in the newsrooms putting this out. https://t.co/q3RGLqgeYX — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) November 8, 2020

