Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit New Zealand on Thursday. Photo / AP

Australia's new Foreign Minister Penny Wong will make her first official visit in the role to New Zealand on Thursday, meeting Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Wong was sworn in less than a month ago, and since then has made it a priority to tour Pacific nations, shoring up Australia's relationships in the region.

Mahuta said she was "delighted to be able to welcome Senator Wong to Wellington for our first in-person bilateral foreign policy consultations".

"The relationship between Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia is unlike any other. Our economies, societies and cultures are highly integrated. Our shared objectives also mean that on global issues, our deep cooperation and partnerships stand us both in good stead.

"The formal bilateral talks with Senator Wong will be an opportunity for new conversations on ways to advance our partnership," Mahuta said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern flew to Australia last week for her first official meeting with new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Those talks focused on New Zealand's continued disapproval of Australia's 501 deportation policy, the citizenship rights of New Zealanders in Australia, and Pacific security.

Mahuta's statement on Wong's meeting suggested talks would be more focused on the Pacific.

"At a regional level, the number one security issue for the Pacific is the impact of climate change. I look forward to talking to the new Foreign Minister in more detail on Australia's climate change agenda, and further ways we can assist Pacific Island nations on mitigation and adaptation measures," Mahuta said.



"On broader Pacific challenges, Aotearoa New Zealand seeks to elevate the Pacific Island voice, and support collaboration and partnership through established institutions, especially the Pacific Islands Forum," she said.



Wong's frenetic travel schedule - she has visited Japan, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga - sparked a small scandal in New Zealand when members of the opposition argued Wong's itinerary reflected poorly on Mahuta, who has not exhibited the same enthusiasm for travel.

During the last sitting block, National's foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee asked Mahuta, "why is it that the Australian newly minted Foreign Minister was within one day of being granted her warrant able to get into the Pacific to discuss this proposal in Fiji and our own Minister has not even commented greatly on it at this point?"

Mahuta answered saying she was scrupulous about not asking Pacific Islands to lift border restrictions to allow her to visit.

Since those remarks were made, Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa travelled to New Zealand for her first official visit.