Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said while the new pathway was “helpful”, she doubted it would address workforce gaps.

“What will help to fill critical gaps in the health workforce is to have our health system appropriately funded, to have the workforce plan for this year released that was supposed to be out months ago, and to have the needed workforce projections tied to budgets.

“This will make very little difference to the massive workforce gaps that we are grappling with, to be honest. It’s not unwelcome, but ... this isn’t the thing that’s going to make the difference.”

Dalton’s comments came amid widespread concern about shortages within health workforces as unions and Opposition politicians alleged health facilities were constrained by hiring freezes, a claim Health New Zealand denied.

Last month, West Coast residents marched through Westport in protest against the region’s “dire” lack of healthcare services after reports urgent care GP clinics would be replaced with a telehealth service.

Health NZ Commissioner Lester Levy had been charged with cutting $2 billion of spending within the organisation after officials warned Health NZ would register a $1.76b deficit for the current financial year.

Central to the issue of Health NZ’s spending has been Levy’s claim that too many nurses were hired in the last year, leading to a budget blowout.

Dalton disputed that claim, saying: “We’re still short of nurses in lots of parts of the country.”

She said facilities might be reported as being fully staffed but that was only to what their budget allowed when in reality, more doctors were needed.

“Service leaders tell me that they’ve got some good people who would love to come and work here, and they’re like, ‘Oh no, we haven’t got the budget for that’.”

Labour’s health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall echoed Dalton’s concerns, claiming Reti’s statements were “light on details”.

“New Zealand needs more doctors but I doubt that this policy will fill the gaps or have any long-term benefits to ease the health system workforce situation,” she said in a statement.

“It’s an ad hoc band-aid over the much larger problem – underfunding and penny-pinching to find $2 billion in cuts.”

