Politics

Analysis: Free flow of information out of health system stifled with new mega-board meetings held in private

David Fisher
5 mins to read
The 20 health boards have been replaced by one body, Te Whatu Ora. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

ANALYSIS:

A clear view of the inner workings of our health system has dramatically declined and there is cause for concern in comments about that from Rob Campbell, the chairman of our new national health

