Updated

Act MP: Why I held up ‘my’ nude photo in Parliament

Jason Walls
By
Political Editor – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Act MP Laura McClure shows an AI-generated deepfake nude photo of herself in the House. Photo / Supplied

Act MP Laura McClure shows an AI-generated deepfake nude photo of herself in the House. Photo / Supplied

  • Laura McClure displayed an AI-generated deepfake image of herself in Parliament to highlight the issue.
  • She proposed a bill to criminalise the creation and sharing of non-consensual sexually explicit deepfakes.
  • The bill seeks to expand existing laws, but currently lacks government support to progress.

On Wednesday, May 14, Act Laura McClure did something that no MP has ever done before.

She held up a naked photo of herself in Parliament.

It was blurred, of course, but the fascinating thing about the image was it was not, technically, her – it was an AI deep

Save

