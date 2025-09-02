Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

A three-year Parliamentary term is long enough – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Act Party, led by David Seymour, proposed a four-year parliamentary term but voted against it because of concerns over weakened democratic accountability.

The Act Party, led by David Seymour, proposed a four-year parliamentary term but voted against it because of concerns over weakened democratic accountability.

Richard Prebble
Opinion by Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Act Party proposed a four-year parliamentary term but voted against it because of concerns over weakened democratic accountability.
  • The Justice Select Committee’s recommendation for a referendum will offer a choice to extend the term.
  • David Seymour argued that without stronger opposition powers, a four-year term favours the government excessively.

Last election, only one party promised a referendum on moving to a four-year Parliament.

Now, every party has voted for the Justice Select Committee’s recommendation for such a referendum – except the party that proposed it.

Confused?

The Act Party campaigned that three years is too short to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save