A soggy Saturday in Samoa, with New Zealand’s First Lady Amanda Luxon

The choice was obvious and, in between almighty downpours, the travelling press pack was off to market.

This one had been specifically set up for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), but run by locals.

Luckily, the main market area was covered by a large marquee. Inside, intricate wooden carvings and brightly coloured clothes festooned the faded white, plastic market walls.

A DJ had set up shop in an adjacent tent and was blasting Pit-Bull remixes as shoppers browsed the stalls.

Moments before her arrival, the playlist was changed to soft, Island melodies and the volume was cracked way, way down.

Amanda entered the marquee behind a stage where a band was setting up.

Amanda Luxon – the wife of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon – pictured at a craft stall in Apia. Photo / Jason Walls

Her first stop – the wooden carving stall, run by the Samoan Police, Prisons and Corrections Department.

Many of the carvings were made by prisoners as part of a rehabilitation programme.

Much like her husband on the campaign trail, Amanda was full of questions for the man running the store.

“When did you start this programme;” “Does it help with the rehabilitation?” “Does it help them to connect back to their identity?” “Do they also do the weaving of the handles?”

The pair spoke for more than 15 minutes before Amanda was ready to make her first purchase: A set of earrings for her daughter, also made by one of the inmates.

The stall owner insisted they were on the house – Amanda, already counting out the cash, politely refused.

“No, these guys have worked really hard,” she said.

As they spoke, another man had pulled out his phone and was making a call.

With a smile, he returned: “I just called out Commissioner and on behalf of the prison, we would like to give you this gift, for your journey.”

He presented her with a wooden carving, resembling a hook – fashioned to a piece of dark, patterned wood with hand-made rope.

This time, she accepted the gift – saying she was going to put it on a bookshelf at home so when people ask about it, she can tell them the story.

The next stop was the jewellery stall, where Amanda was particularly taken by some of the pieces for sale.

One piece caught her eye, while also raising her eyebrow.

“The price of gold has gone through the roof recently; how has that affected you guys?” she asked.

As it turns out, her connection to jewellery goes beyond just wearing it.

“My Great Uncle was a jeweller, and I remember going to visit him when he was making his jewelry,” she said, before launching into specific questions about the origin of the metal, the pears and the paua.

She left soon after, but not before purchasing another gift.

Amanda Luxon – the wife of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon – takes some time to soak up the cultural beauty in Apia during the Chogm conference. Photo / Jason Walls

At this point, the press pack decided to back off and give her some more space to browse the stalls.

“Is it weird to shop with all these cameras and microphones around?” one reporter asked.

“Well, it kind of is,” she said.

“It’s one of those things,” she said before moving along.

She continued to another few stalls, purchasing a number of new items.

At this stage, the rain had somewhat subsided, and it was time for her to make her move.

Amanda left the way she entered, waving goodbye to the man who gifted her the carving, mouthing thank-you as she left.

Moments later, the band had started up, but not before the DJ decided to have one last spin of his decks – putting back on another iconic Pitbull track as Amanda’s car disappeared to the next event.