A soggy Saturday in Samoa, with New Zealand’s First Lady Amanda Luxon

Unlike in the US where a First Lady is essentially a political figure in her own right, New Zealand’s First Ladies and Gentlemen are very rarely in the public spotlight.
Aside from appearing with Luxon on election night – where she presented hungry reporters staking out her house with barbequed sausages – Amanda Luxon’s public appearances have been somewhat few and far between.
Which is what made her trip to a market on a soggy Samoan Saturday unique.
While the Prime Minister was locked in top-level meetings with other Commonwealth leaders, a curious media pack was left with a choice: Twiddle their thumbs until the meeting had finished many hours later, or head to the market with Amanda.
“The price of gold has gone through the roof recently; how has that affected you guys?” she asked.
As it turns out, her connection to jewellery goes beyond just wearing it.
“My Great Uncle was a jeweller, and I remember going to visit him when he was making his jewelry,” she said, before launching into specific questions about the origin of the metal, the pears and the paua.
She left soon after, but not before purchasing another gift.
At this point, the press pack decided to back off and give her some more space to browse the stalls.
“Is it weird to shop with all these cameras and microphones around?” one reporter asked.