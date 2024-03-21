Amanda Luxon is hosting a more than $100-a-head “ladies’ afternoon tea” in the Botany electorate where she will reveal what it is like being married to the Prime Minister.

An email was sent out to the Botany electorate inviting them to a two-hour afternoon tea with Amanda for $110 per person.

“The Botany electorate is holding a ladies’ afternoon tea with special guest Amanda Luxon.

“We invite you to grab a favourite lady friend and come and join the Botany Electorate team for afternoon tea and bubbles in a beautiful private garden setting in the electorate of Botany.”

The email continued: “This is an opportunity to meet Amanda in a relaxed setting and to hear her journey into the political realm at Christopher’s side. It is often said behind every great man is a great woman.”

The venue is listed as a private residence in Dannemora, Auckland.

Prime Minister Luxon has held the Auckland electorate seat of Botany since being elected into Parliament in 2020.

“National members across the country volunteer their time to support the Party through fundraising activities,” a spokesperson for the National Party said when asked about the tea with Amanda by the Herald.

“These types of events enable electorates to fundraise for local election campaigns.

“The National Party is grateful to everyone who supports us through attending these types of events.”

The Luxon family have previously opened up about some of their private life, including their Christmas traditions.

On election night last year, Kiwis also admired Amanda’s biceps when she appeared in a sleeveless top with pies for the media.

“I’ve done a few articles previously and nobody noticed the biceps before that, so I was laughing. I didn’t even realise until several days later because I don’t read social media and someone sent me a photograph and I’m going, ‘what, where is this?’” she told the Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything.

