The coalition’s $200 million investment fund for local gas exploration is a “clear breach” of an international trade agreement, according to legal advice commissioned by the Green Party.
The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability (ACCTS) is a deal the Government struck withCosta Rica, Iceland and Switzerland last year, prioritising trade in sustainable goods and services.
It has been described as a “ground-breaking” trade agreement that delivered commercial opportunities to New Zealand’s economy, while addressing climate change and sustainability challenges.
The agreement was the first New Zealand had concluded with these countries outside of the World Trade Organisation.
Climate advocates were quick to denounce the plan.
In correspondence to the Greens last week, barrister Nura Taefi KC said the plan breached New Zealand’s obligations to the deal that stipulates a ban on fossil fuel subsidies.
“It falls within the definition of a prohibited fossil fuel subsidy in article 4.3, because it involves a financial contribution by the government targeting the exploration, extraction, refining and/or processing of a fossil fuel, and will confer a benefit by way of a cost reduction for co-investors.”
Last week Jones vowed to reboot the oil and gas industry during a fiery scrutiny hearing, in which he attacked the previous government for banning oil and gas exploration in 2018.
In a statement on Tuesday, Greens’ co-leader and climate change spokeswoman Chlöe Swarbrick said it was clear the Government did not seek any advice or do any due diligence.
“It took just six months for this Government to breach a trade agreement that they themselves signed up to.
“In November last year, Trade Minister Todd McClay sent out a PR celebrating signing the ACCTS. In May’s budget lock-up, we spotted that their $200 million hand out to fossil fuel companies was probably in breach of that very agreement.
“True to type, we weren’t able to get straight answers out of the Government.”
The party called on the Government to “recall” the investment plan.
“There’s no grey area here. This is a blatant violation of our international commitments,” Swarbrick said.