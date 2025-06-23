During last month’s Budget, Resources Minister Shane Jones revealed a four-year contingency fund to subsidise new fossil fuel fields.

“Natural gas will continue to be critical in delivering secure and affordable energy for New Zealanders for at least the next 20 years,” Jones said.

“We are already feeling the pain of constrained supply.”

Climate advocates were quick to denounce the plan.

In correspondence to the Greens last week, barrister Nura Taefi KC said the plan breached New Zealand’s obligations to the deal that stipulates a ban on fossil fuel subsidies.

“It falls within the definition of a prohibited fossil fuel subsidy in article 4.3, because it involves a financial contribution by the government targeting the exploration, extraction, refining and/or processing of a fossil fuel, and will confer a benefit by way of a cost reduction for co-investors.”

Last week Jones vowed to reboot the oil and gas industry during a fiery scrutiny hearing, in which he attacked the previous government for banning oil and gas exploration in 2018.

Greens' co-leader and climate change spokeswoman Chlöe Swarbrick. Photo / RNZ / Reece Baker

In a statement on Tuesday, Greens’ co-leader and climate change spokeswoman Chlöe Swarbrick said it was clear the Government did not seek any advice or do any due diligence.

“It took just six months for this Government to breach a trade agreement that they themselves signed up to.

“In November last year, Trade Minister Todd McClay sent out a PR celebrating signing the ACCTS. In May’s budget lock-up, we spotted that their $200 million hand out to fossil fuel companies was probably in breach of that very agreement.

“True to type, we weren’t able to get straight answers out of the Government.”

The party called on the Government to “recall” the investment plan.

“There’s no grey area here. This is a blatant violation of our international commitments,” Swarbrick said.

“If the Government cared about energy security or regional resilience, they would be investing in distributed renewable energy.

“Instead, they’ve decided to throw gas on the climate crisis fire and spit in the face of our Trade and Climate Agreements while lining the pockets of fossil fuel executives.”

– RNZ