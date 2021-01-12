Website of the Year

Politicians not invited to Ratana Pā this year

The Government, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, arrives at Ratana last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

This month's annual Ratana celebrations will not involve politicians, with the marae committee wanting a one-day event on Wellington Anniversary Day for followers only.

The annual celebrations at Ratana Pā mark the January 25 birthday

