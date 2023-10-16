Police were alerted to a report of the man allegedly threatening a member of the public with a metal bar and a knife on Williams St near Ohoka Rd on Saturday night. Video / Kurt Bayer

Canterbury police officers were justified in shooting a man who confronted a family armed with a knife and crowbar in Kaiapoi last year, the Independent Police Complaints Authority has ruled.

At 7.30pm on June 25 last year police responded to a report that a man had confronted a family with a metal bar.

Officers located the man - who became aggressive as they spoke with him.

The man advanced on the officers and as more police arrived, they made several unsuccessful attempts to subdue him, using pepper spray and Tasers.

After he entered a private property and again advanced on police, officers held a genuine fear the man would seriously harm or kill a member of the public or a one of their number.

As he advanced on one officer, another, fearing for his colleague’s life, discharged his firearm towards the man.

The shots had no apparent effect, and as the man continued to advance on police, another officer discharged his weapon, causing the man to fall.

Officers provided him with immediate medical attention and he survived his injuries.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill acknowledged the findings.

The full findings are yet to be released by the IPCA.

Hill said the officers who attended the incident “acted bravely during an unpredictable and fast-moving incident”.

“Our officers made every attempt to de-escalate this situation and talk peacefully with the man.

“Unfortunately, they were put in a position where they had no choice but to use firearms to resolve this dangerous situation.

“I am extremely proud of their actions.

“The responding staff tried to resolve the situation without force and had to make a call that no police officer wants to make.”

Hill said the incident was distressing for everyone involved.

“This is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of policing, and I’m grateful for the heroic actions of those involved.”